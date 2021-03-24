Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers face tight schedule to extend tax deadline

The legislation had been introduced by the House to make the change for Idaho. But the...
The legislation had been introduced by the House to make the change for Idaho. But the Legislature shut down a day later after a COVID-19 outbreak(WSFA 12 News)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-ranking Idaho state senator says legislation extending the tax filing deadline from April 15. to May 17. for residents will be among lawmakers’ top priorities when they return to work on April 6.

Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder says he expects the Senate and House to expedite legislation to delay Idaho’s tax deadline a month to match the new later federal tax deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service announced last week it’s delaying the traditional tax filing deadline until May 17. The legislation had been introduced by the House to make the change for Idaho.

But the Legislature shut down a day later after a COVID-19 outbreak.

