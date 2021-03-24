Idaho State Department of Education awards over $1 million in grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Education awarded $1.65 million in grants for learning programs beyond school hours.

Eight Idaho school districts and five community organizations will receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $175,000 to provide youth academic and enrichment opportunities. The Department of Education believes these funds are important not only for the students but their families, as well.

“This is a way to offer students fun, productive activities that are after school or in the summer,” said Deputy Superintendent, Communications and Policy Marilyn Whitney. “It’s also often helpful for parents in terms of childcare costs and the pressure to provide those activities at home.”

Several Magic Valley districts and organizations were among those who received portions of this grant money.

Those Magic Valley locations awarded grants are the Gooding Joint District, the Boys & Girls Club of the Magic Valley, Lincoln County and Wendell School District.

