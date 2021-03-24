Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

We are going to have increasing clouds today as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around late tonight and during the day tomorrow as this storm system passes through our area. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible from tonight through tomorrow evening, and this snow is going to cause the roads to become slick in some areas. The temperatures today and tomorrow are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a bit breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday is then going to have decreasing clouds with a few lingering snow and rain showers around as this storm system leaves our area. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Monday as a cold front passes through our area. Tuesday is then going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are also going to be a lot cooler than the temperatures this weekend are going to be as highs on these two days are only going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A bit breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: WSW to WNW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: West to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: SSW to WSW 5-20 mph. High: 40

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: North of I-84: SE to SW 5-10 mph; South of I-84: South to SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers around, generally after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Chilly. Winds: NW to East 5-10 mph. Low: 26

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, MARCH 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely, especially during the morning. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: WSW to WNW 10-25 mph; South of I-84: WSW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Light snow accumulations are possible. Chilly. Winds: SW to West 5-15 mph. High: 39

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. A bit breezy. Winds: North of I-84: WNW to WSW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: West 5-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Chilly. Winds: NW to North 5-15 mph. Low: 24

FRIDAY, MARCH 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 52 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 46 Low: 24

SATURDAY, MARCH 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 60 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. High: 50 Low: 27

SUNDAY, MARCH 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 69 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. High: 54 Low: 30

MONDAY, MARCH 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy and A LOT cooler. High: 51 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 44 Low: 20

TUESDAY, MARCH 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 45

