Twin Falls reacts to Biden’s call for stronger gun laws

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents in Twin Falls are reacting to President Joe Biden’s calls to increase gun control in the nation.

The locals that KMVT talked to say the two mass shootings that happened in less than a week are absolutely tragic.

The suspect accused of opening fire inside a crowded Colorado supermarket was a 21-year-old man who purchased an assault weapon less than a week earlier. That was the word from authorities on Tuesday, a day after the attack that killed 10 people, including a police officer.

An affidavit says Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa bought the weapon on March 16, just six days before the attack at a King Soopers store in Boulder. It was not immediately known where the gun was purchased. Alissa is from the Denver suburb of Arvada. He was booked into jail on murder charges. Investigators have not established a motive.

However, locals are quick to point out that the right to bear arms is a Constitutional Right.

They added good honest people should not be punished for the bad deeds of others.

One Twin Falls County commissioner KMVT talked to said putting tougher restrictions on firearms won’t solve the gun violence problem in the country.

“I was a cop for 32 years. Bad guys get guns. They don’t get them from a legal way. They get them from illegal ways,” said Twin Falls commissioner Jack Johnson. “And when they get it illegally, they are now going to turn it on good hard working people that are honest in our society.”

The City of Twin Falls and Twin Falls County both recently passed resolutions to uphold and defend citizens’ constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment.

