80 years after Pearl Harbor, veteran’s remains identified

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 80 years after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a veteran who died during the attacks has had his remains identified.

The Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday that the remains of William Eugene Blanchard, who was killed at Pearl Harbor while serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma, were identified through DNA testing conducted by an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense.

Blanchard was 24 when he was aboard the warship, which was struck by multiple torpedoes and capsized.

Since the 1950s, almost 400 sailors and Marines from the ship were buried without identification at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

