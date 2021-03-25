Advertisement

Active shooter event expert shares insight into Boulder mass shooting

Shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado leaves 10 dead
Shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado leaves 10 dead(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the wake of the recent shooting in Boulder, Colorado the attention of the nation is on active shooter situations.

Morgan Ballis is a nationally recognized expert in active shooter events and a certified law enforcement trainer.

Ballis says officers are trained to disrupt the attack in an active shooter situation in order to give victims more time and more options. It was a strategy employed by Officer Eric Talley in Boulder.

“He (Talley) made the decision that he selflessly went into that building truly not knowing what he was going to encounter,” said Ballis. “He engaged that suspect and at the end of the day, he didn’t make it home to his family. He did what we ask officers to do, but my heart breaks for his loved ones.”

What is often found in active shooter situations is the shooter’s ability to harm more people is disrupted once engaged by an officer. Ballis added Officer Talley’s sacrifice of his own life likely saved others.

