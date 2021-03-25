Advertisement

Bair, Loveland win SCIC Boys Co-Basketball Players of the Year awards

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:22 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Colston Loveland from Gooding and Gatlin Bair of Kimberly are the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year.

Loveland scored 12.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game for the Senators, as well as shooting 40% from three-point range.

According to his coach, Chris Comstock, Loveland “demanded double teams every time he touched the ball inside the point which created open opportunities for his teammates. He could guard every position on the floor.”

Bair averaged 10.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and nearly two steals a game for the Bulldogs this past season.

The freshman along with Coach of the Year Daren Garey, helped the Bulldogs win the district tournament and take home fourth place at the 3A state championships.

Coach Daren Garey had this to say about Bair, “Gatlin is a great athlete who could dominate a game on both ends of the floor. He can defend anyone on the floor and opponents had to know where he was when they got to the paint because his shot blocking ability is outstanding. Offensively, he led our team in scoring and has an incredibly quick first step to get to the rim or make a post move.”

First Team:

Gavin Martin - Gooding

Jackson Cummins - Kimberly

Drexler Jaynes - Buhl

Kelson Gillett - Filer

Second Team:

Owen Rogers - Gooding

Tegun Tews - Filer

Joseph Bertao - Filer

Joe Armitage - Buhl

Jaxon Bair - Kimberly

