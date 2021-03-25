Driver OK after rollover crash into creek near Ketchum

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver was uninjured Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover crash that ended in a large creek near Ketchum.

The crash happened on State Highway 775 near Lake Creek Road.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured, however, “the driver did take a swim with a beaver.” Authorities used the fortunate circumstance as a warning for other drivers.

“Just a reminder to Slow Down on our slick roads,” Blaine Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Winter isn’t done with us yet. Please drive carefully.”

