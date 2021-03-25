Advertisement

Driver OK after rollover crash into creek near Ketchum

"Winter isn't done with us yet. Please drive carefully"
"Just a reminder to Slow Down on our slick roads,"
"Just a reminder to Slow Down on our slick roads," (Photo Courtesy of Blaine County Sheriff's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A driver was uninjured Thursday after a single-vehicle rollover crash that ended in a large creek near Ketchum.

The crash happened on State Highway 775 near Lake Creek Road.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured, however, “the driver did take a swim with a beaver.” Authorities used the fortunate circumstance as a warning for other drivers.

“Just a reminder to Slow Down on our slick roads,” Blaine Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Winter isn’t done with us yet. Please drive carefully.”

Posted by Blaine County Sheriff on Thursday, March 25, 2021

