Hunter and his puppy avoid tragedy along Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Zack Clough and his puppy Winston escaped near tragedy while training for bird season.

Magic Valley Paramedics got a unique call Tuesday afternoon, as Winston had fallen into a rock crevasse.

While bird training along the Snake River Canyon near Cauldron Linn, Winston caught a scent and disappeared.

By the time his owner Zack Clough caught up to him, Winston was about 25-feet underground.

Magic Valley Paramedics were some of the first to respond.

“We decided to set up our TerrAdaptor tripod directly over the crevasse and lower down one of our rescue members.” said Senior Paramedic, Theron Thomas. “We kept lowering him down until he was able to clip into the harness on the dog.”

With Winston back safely, the family knows just how lucky they got.

“I’m really thankful that I was able to get him back, obviously, and it was a 100 percent bonus that nothing happened.” sayid Clough. “I was expecting a big vet bill, but we got lucky. And I don’t think I’m going to go buy a lottery ticket anytime soon, I think I used up all my luck.”

Winston went to the vet today and was so healthy the vet could never have known what he had endured the day before.

“The only scratches were on the harness, not Winston,” Clough said.

