Idaho city sued over arrests at church singing event

The people who sued were accused of not following coronavirus safety measures last fall at a...
The people who sued were accused of not following coronavirus safety measures last fall at a church singing event in the City Hall parking lot.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho county commissioner candidate and a married couple have sued the city of Moscow on allegations of violating their First Amendment rights after they were arrested.

The people who sued were accused of not following coronavirus safety measures last fall at a church singing event in the City Hall parking lot.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that the lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Sean and Rachel Bohnet and Gabriel Rench, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Latah County Commissioner in November.

The lawsuit names the city of Moscow, City Supervisor Gary Riedner, Police Chief James Fry and others. Riedner said the city had not yet received the lawsuit.

