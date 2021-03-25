Advertisement

Idaho senators introduce water protection legislation

The Water Rights Protection Act aims to keep private bodies of water under state supervision
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the U.S. Capitol, the battle over federal and state water rights continues.

With a new administration in office, the definition of federally controlled water is once again in question.

Two Republican U.S. senators from Idaho, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, have presented legislation claiming to retain the rights states have over private bodies of water.

“What our bill does is protect private property rights of farmers, ranchers, states, cities and local conservation efforts,” Crapo said. “Stopping the forced transfer of locally held water rights to the federal government as a permit or condition of a permit, or something like that.”

Sen. Crapo is optimistic the bill will receive bipartisan support.

