Lack of sleep could be killing you

“A single night of four hours and their natural killer cells production dropped 70%”
One study by Matthew Walker shows getting just 4 hours of sleep for one night and your white "killer" cells drop production by 70%(wsaw)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you have trouble sleeping and find yourself getting sick or feel under the weather, the two things could be related.

Dr. Vikki Petersen a certified clinical nutritionist told KMVT your immune system is more active a night. During sleep, your body creates melatonin, which is associated with protecting you from viruses, cancer and more. She said that your immune cells are released at night and getting less than seven hours of sleep a night not only shortens your life but doubles your risk of getting cancer. A study done by Matthew Walker from the University of California San Francisco found without proper sleep your body’s ability to fight off illnesses is weakened.

“They did this one study with healthy college students. A single night of four hours, of just a night of four hours of sleep, and their natural killer cells production dropped 70%,” Petersen said. “That’s almost like you have 100 soldiers ready to fight for you and then, now you have 30. You know, which one is going to get the better outcome?”

She added the hours of sleep you get before midnight are more strengthening to your immune system than those after midnight, saying two hours of sleep before midnight are like four hours after midnight.

More information about proper sleep can be found on Root Cause Medical Clinic’s website.

