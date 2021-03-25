Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Twin Falls nurse, who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth, was released on parole after receiving a reduced sentence.

KMVT had the opportunity to talk to one of her closest friends to hear how the mother of two plans to move on with her life.

Thirty-four-year-old Krystal Lee Kenney was released Tuesday from Denver women’s correctional facility after serving an 18 month reduced sentence.

Laura Stutzman, who has been a close friend of Lee’s for more than 20 years, remembers how Lee sounded before going to prison.

“She stopped by the house and told me exactly what had happened and why she did what she did,” Stutzman said. “She was very, very remorseful.”

Now that she has been released, Stutzman said she is grateful that Lee spent some time in a correctional facility, but more importantly she is happy to see that her children will have their mother back. Stutzman said Lee didn’t want her children seeing her while she was in prison.

“Krystal is a fantastic mom, and you know she still is, protecting them from seeing her. You know that is hard for children,” Stutzman said.

She also hopes that Lee’s family can start the healing process, following the horrific events that occurred over the past few years, garnering national attention.

“She has paid her dues, but yet this family of Krystal’s will always, always be hurt by what has happened,” Stutzman said.

She said down deep she believes the woman she has known since she was 10 years old is a good person and will be able to move forward with her life with her two young children. Stutzman also hopes that one day Lee will come forward and tell her side of the story because there is a lot that people don’t know.

“I was so angry at her,” Stutzman said. “I was just — I didn’t want anything to do with her. I just could not believe what my ears had heard, and after hearing this story it made me fully grasp, grasp the situation so much better than what I had been able to in the past.”

