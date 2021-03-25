Advertisement

Montana governor gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf

The governor had a wolf license
Greg Gianforte, Republican candidate for Montana governor, reacts after winning the election,...
Greg Gianforte, Republican candidate for Montana governor, reacts after winning the election, Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020 in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)(Tommy Martino | AP)
By MATTHEW BROWN
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have given the state’s governor a warning for killing a radio-collared wolf near Yellowstone National Park without first taking a mandated trapping education course.

Gov. Greg Gianforte trapped and shot the wolf in February about 10 miles north of the park.

It’s legal to kill wolves in Montana with a license, but trappers must first complete a three-hour course that includes instruction on how to kill the animals ethically and lawfully. Gianforte had a wolf license.

He was given a written warning and a spokesperson says he has since enrolled for the trapping course.

Republican lawmakers in Montana have advanced legislation that would make it much easier to kill wolves.

