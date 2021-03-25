Advertisement

North Idaho expands vaccine access because of lack of demand

The Spokesman-Review reports the Panhandle Health District announced Wednesday that providers in Benewah, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone and Bonner counties in Idaho are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older, meanwhile demand remains strong in neighboring Spokane County in Washington state and supplies are still limited.

The Spokesman-Review reports the Panhandle Health District announced Wednesday that providers in Benewah, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone and Bonner counties in Idaho are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older.

In Washington, vaccines will likely not open up to everyone 16 and older until a later date. President Joe Biden has set May 1 as the date for when states should be able to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults.

There is more demand in Washington, however, which necessitates phases.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

