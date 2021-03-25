Series of recent small earthquakes felt across much of the West

BANCROFT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earthquakes have again been shaking parts of Idaho, and Thursday morning, light shaking was felt south of Pocatello.

The United States Geological Survey said a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded five miles southeast of Bancroft just after 7 a.m.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was also recorded 12 miles north of Stanley just after noon on Wednesday.

These small earthquakes come in a series that has been felt through much of the West including Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Canada.

