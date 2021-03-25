Advertisement

Series of recent small earthquakes felt across much of the West

These small earthquakes come in a series that has been felt through much of the West
3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in E. Idaho during string of West Coast quakes.
3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in E. Idaho during string of West Coast quakes.(USGS)
By Max Mueller
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANCROFT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earthquakes have again been shaking parts of Idaho, and Thursday morning, light shaking was felt south of Pocatello.

The United States Geological Survey said a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded five miles southeast of Bancroft just after 7 a.m.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was also recorded 12 miles north of Stanley just after noon on Wednesday.

These small earthquakes come in a series that has been felt through much of the West including Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Canada.

