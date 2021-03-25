Advertisement

Snow, cold and wind doesn’t stop interested anglers in Burley

"This is our way of making sure that heritage continues"
By Max Mueller
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the Magic Valley Fish and Game scheduled to have a fishing event during spring break, they likely didn’t envision there would be snow falling. Despite the weather people still came to Freedom Park pond in Burley to learn about fishing.

“It’s snowy. It’s just a normal spring break in Idaho,” said Kaylee Cox.

“When they say spring break, we just assume 70 degrees, but this week showed us that Mother Nature still is in charge,” said Fish and Game’s Terry Thompson.

Fish and Game had two events this week for families to attend with the first on Tuesday in Hagerman and by no means do people have to have any prior experience as the Fish and Game staff came prepared to help teach people the ins and outs of fishing.

“We think it’s a great opportunity and we came out and supported them and they supported us,” said Nancy Cox. “We get a fish and they’re going to show us how to take care of it, and we get to take it home, and we thought that was a good education day.”

The efforts of Fish and Game to get the younger generation interested in fishing are easy to see as Kaylee and her mom attended both events.

“It’s just the excitement of catching a fish and when you get one, you’re like, ‘Oh, no. I got a fish!’ The bobber when it plops down into the water it makes a cool sound and just being outdoors,” Kaylee said.

“This is our way of making sure that heritage continues into the future by exposing people that may not have had an opportunity to fish to get out and have fun,” Thompson said.

For many fishing is a tradition that is passed down through generations and around a pond in Burley in the cold, wind and snow it’s possible that some of those traditions are only just beginning. For Kaylee, it also helps to catch a 2-and-a-half-pound rainbow trout.

