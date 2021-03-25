Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Snow and rain is likely today, especially during the morning, as a storm system works its way through our area. Light snow accumulations are also possible today, especially in the higher elevations. It is also going to be chilly again today as highs are only going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy again today as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of snow and rain showers as this storm system begins to leave our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 20s and low 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight, especially in locations south of I-84, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies (via decreasing clouds) and mostly dry conditions as this storm system leaves our area and as high pressure starts to work its way into our area. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in complete control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Monday as a cold front passes through our area. Tuesday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area from this cold front. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are also going to be a lot cooler than the temperatures this weekend are going to be as highs on these two days are only going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy on both Monday and Tuesday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected next Wednesday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures next Wednesday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (THURSDAY, MARCH 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with snow and rain likely, especially during the morning. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: West 10-25 mph; South of I-84: WNW 10-20 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Light snow accumulations are possible. Chilly. Winds: SW to West 5-15 mph. High: 39

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy before midnight in locations north of I-84. Breezy in locations south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: West to WSW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: West 10-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 24

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, MARCH 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: North of I-84: WSW to WNW 10-25 mph; South of I-84: West to NW 10-25 mph. High: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. High: 46

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: North of I-84: West to SW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 23

SATURDAY, MARCH 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 60 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer. High: 50 Low: 28

SUNDAY, MARCH 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. High: 70 Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 56 Low: 31

MONDAY, MARCH 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A LOT cooler. High: 50 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 42 Low: 20

TUESDAY, MARCH 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 49 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 43 Low: 20

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 48

