Third generation Japanese-American shares family’s experience as immigrants in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Third generation Japanese-American Ellen Kuwana’s father was born in Osgood, Idaho and as a young child — when anti-Japanese sentiment was high following the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor — he experienced discrimination which shaped him.

“As a child, his social studies teacher had been teaching the Bill of Rights in school, saying ‘these are your rights as a U.S. citizen,” said Kuwana. “...then that teacher was deputized by the FBI and showed up at my dad’s door to search the premises. They took flashlights because they thought the Japanese-Americans would be out in the field using them to signal bombs or submarines. It sounds crazy now, they even took phonograph records, which were just music, in case they had spy things.”

Kuwana’s family were farmers. They used flashlights, radios and rifles in their operation — all of which were taken in this raid, but her family lost something more precious.

“Not only was it an invasion of their liberty and their rights, we lost our family history. There are no letters or photos,” Kuwana said.

Kuwana’s family immigrated from Japan to Idaho intentionally avoiding coastal states like California where anti-Japanese feelings were stronger. Eventually, over 110,000 Japanese-Americans — over half of whom were legal U.S. citizens — were sent to ten internment camps. One of those camps was located in Idaho. The Minidoka Japanese Internment Camp, also known as Camp Hunt, was located 15 miles east of Jerome and 15 miles north of Twin Falls. It is now a national historic site.

Kuwana’s family was never forced to an internment camp. Instead, they worked as farmers growing sugar beets and potatoes on rented land. Alien land laws prevented Japanese-Americans from owning land at the time, as a result they made very little profit off of the crops they grew.

While these events took place nearly 75 years ago, this history and the feelings associated resonate with Kuwana to this day.

“That history is very fresh for me because my dad lived through it,” Kuwana said. “It was a different time. It was a time of war, but there are still indignities that happen today.”

Kuwana is not alone in feeling hate directed towards the Asian community exists to this day. A shooting in Atlanta in which six of the eight victims were Asian women has led to protests nationwide with the Stop Asian Hate movement aiming to stop violence towards the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

“We cannot let these people be names or statistics,” said Chinese-American youth speaker Elena Li at a recent rally in Boise. “They had families, friends and lives to go back to.”

When Kuwana was asked what she hopes for the future, she stated “Empathy...for people to understand how hard immigrants have worked in this country and what they can contribute.”

Her father, now 89 years of age, is an example of that. After growing up in Idaho, his mother’s dying wish was that he be the first to attend college. In the school counselor’s office, he looked up a list of colleges in alphabetical order and found Antioch in Ohio. Eventually, he went on to get his PhD in chemistry from the University of Kansas. Several of the chemists he trained have gone on to become University Provosts, chancellors and presidents, making several contributions to the field of electroanalytical chemistry in the process.

While tough conversations on race are being had at this time, Kuwana acknowledges not everyone is part of the problem.

“I think my dad would want me to reiterate that there were a lot of really helpful, wonderful people in Idaho Falls and Osgood who helped his family so much. He wouldn’t have gotten to where he did without the local church and the community accepting and supporting Japanese-Americans in that area,” Kuwana said.

More details on the Japanese-American experience during WWII including incarceration camps can be found at Densho: The Japanese-American Legacy Project.

