Where will American Rescue Plan Funding go in Twin Falls?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will be receiving $8.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Even though the funding is still to be allocated, where might it go?

“It would be great to be able to expand transportation infrastructure, unfortunately that’s not allowed,” Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. “So we’ll look at water system improvements, we’ll look at public safety improvements, we’ll look at sewer improvements and we will make the most strategic use of those dollars.”

“Any investment in infrastructure will be good for the future of all of our communities,” Southern Idaho Economic Development Executive Director Connie Stopher said.

I emphasized the need to direct the billions of dollars allocated for Idaho from the American Rescue Plan Act into long-range investments that will benefit our grandchildren – the generation that will have to pay off the massive federal debt. #IDLeg #IDpol https://t.co/tKhkEtWPF5 — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 18, 2021

Separate from the state and local governments, more than $2 billion dollars is going directly to Idaho individuals and businesses (like restaurants).

“Data is showing that restaurants aren’t at their pre-COVID levels, so they are still hurting,” Stopher said. “It will help them recover a little bit and so that’s really great to see for some of our restaurants and our small businesses.”

The City of Twin Falls gave out $7,500 small business grants from funding from the CARES Act, which ended up totaling about one-third of the funding given to the city.

Will the city do something similar going forward?

“If there’s is a way to continue to partner with business and industry, we will certainly take a look at that if it is an eligible expense,” Rothweiler said.

Rothweiler added the city is open to public comment about where to spend money. He can be reached at (208) 735-7271 and trothweiler@tfid.org.

Also, if businesses are interested in what they are eligible for under ARPA, Stopher says Southern Idaho Economic Development is more than willing to help out.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.