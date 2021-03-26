Fit and Well Idaho: how too much screen time can affect children’s behavior

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the last year, technology has become a way to connect with people and also as a way to attend school classes or even events.

One psychologist at St. Luke’s is reminding parents of the dangers of too much screen time.

Doctor Brian Olson says children shouldn’t be spending more than 2 hours per day in front of a screen.

The time spent doing school work does not count toward that total.

If children spend too much time in front of a screen it can lead to poor sleep, social anxiety, and often trying to isolate themselves from their family or friends.

“Having significant meltdowns around technology or feeling like that particular device is the only thing I can do in my free time,” said Doctor Brian Olson with St. Luke’s. “So being able to monitor and making sure they are doing other things besides technology based, so if they are only doing technology based things, that is a concern.”

He says, like anything in life, it is important to have balance in between time playing video games, and time playing with your friends outside.

