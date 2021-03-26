Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: the signs of eczema

Eczema is extremely common in children and can be treated with lotion or creams.
Eczema is extremely common in children and can be treated with lotion or creams.(WAGM)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If your kids have itchy, dry, irritable skin, it could be eczema.

Eczema is a chronic skin condition extremely common in children.

Doctors say its caused by genetic defects.

Most children will grow out of the condition within one to two years.

But, more severe cases can turn into a life long issue.

St. Luke’s pediatrician Dr. Andrew Monson says simple care with lotions or steroid creams can ease suffering.

“Pretty simple treatments, over the counter for the most part,” said Dr. Monson. “Only in really severe cases do we ever need to use steroid creams, sometimes, and those have to be prescribed. Those usually we just use for flare ups of the eczema. But just controlling it, usually, with the moisturizer and the emollients works really well.”

Monson says living in dry climates like Twin falls can lead to more severe eczema.

He says to be sure to have access to emollient creams like Vaseline and Aquaphor.

Monson also advises parents to contact your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about your child’s skin health.

