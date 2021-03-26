Advertisement

Highly contagious disease found in dead jackrabbits near Boise Airport

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD for short, is a deadly disease that affects animals in the rabbit family(KKTV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A highly contagious disease has been detected in two dead jackrabbits near the Boise Airport.

Idaho Fish and Game say Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD for short, is a deadly disease that affects animals in the rabbit family -- including wild and domestic rabbits. Fish and Game says two dead jackrabbits found southwest of the Boise Airport were positive after lab results confirmed the findings.

It’s the first known case of RHD in Idaho. The symptoms are not pleasant: bleeding from the eyes and bloodstained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits may develop a fever, respiratory distress and lack of appetite.

Rabbits can also just suddenly die from RHD.

The good news is that the disease does not infect humans or other types of animals. If you think your rabbit may have RHD, it’s mandatory that you report the concern to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, Fish and Game says.

The wildlife agency had a couple of reminders for folks: don’t touch dead rabbits you may see in the area where the disease has been found and don’t release domestic rabbits into the wild.

