Idaho tax deadline extended to May 17

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID has definitely created some obstacles for people when filing their taxes this year, with some wondering if the money they received during the pandemic is taxable or not. Now, the State of Idaho is now following the federal government in allowing people more time to figure things out.

On Thursday the Idaho State Tax Commission voted to extend the 2020 Idaho income tax filing and payment deadlines from April 15 to May 17, to match the federal extended deadline.

Renee Eymann, who is a spokeswoman for the Idaho State Tax Commission, said the extension will create more convenience for taxpayers when filing their returns.

“It gives you more time to get your federal return done. You can add that information to your Idaho return,” said Eymann. “and when you file your Idaho tax return you are supposed to include a copy of your federal tax return.”

Jennifer Johnson, who is the owner of a Liberty Tax in Twin Falls, said the stimulus payments and Cares Act money have definitely caused the tax season to be unique this year. Now add to that the new American Rescue Plan in March, which is creating even more changes. She said her business is up nearly 50 percent this year because people just don’t know what s taxable income and not.

“The stimulus money is not taxable, which is kind of nice, but the taxpayers are not aware of that, and the only way that they do is if they come in and talk to a preparer,” said Johnson. “A lot of the changes in the tax code are happening rapidly and because of that we have to be able to rapidly change with those tax changes.”

She said the unemployment benefits payment made to people during the pandemic have definitely been a positive benefit in the fact that $10,200 of unemployment benefits are not being taxed federally. However, the State of Idaho has no decided yet if they are going to tax it or not.

Eymann said the tax commission has received many questions from people if unemployment benefits are taxable because the federal government passed a law that a certain potion for certain people is not taxable, but it will be up to the Idaho State Legislature to make the unemployment benefits nontaxable when they reconvene.

But the state legislature did pass legislation on the grants small businesses received under Idaho Rebounds, which some people might not be aware of.

“They had been taxable but the legislature passed a law before they left that makes them nontaxable,” Eymann said.

Johnson said this tax season she has seen a “plethora” of people with multiple years of tax returns because the IRS is cracking down on people. They are making sure with the stimulus money and people are wanting to get that money, that people have multiple years of tax returns done.

She also said one benefit for her with the tax deadline being extended is that it gives her and her staff more time to train and get updated on the tax code, ensuring that things are accurate. Johnson also said it seems like some people are filing their taxes later than usual because of the stimulus money they received.

“There have been fewer people rushing in to get their taxes done, simply because they already have that money,” said Johnson. “So those taxpayers that would have come in the first wave they kind of pushed it off another month.”

At the end of the day, she is advising people to get their taxes as done as soon as possible and E-File them because the sooner someone files the sooner they get their money back.

Eymann said people should also know penalty and interest won’t apply if taxpayers file their return and pay the income tax they owe by May 17, and the Tax Commission’s resolution also extended the deadline to apply for property tax relief programs from April 15 to May 17. The programs include Property Tax Reduction, Property Tax Deferral, and Service-Connected Disabled Veterans Benefit.

