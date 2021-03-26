Advertisement

Idaho to receive nearly five times the amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week

Next week, 9,500 doses are expected
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues to be well received in the Gem State.

Also known as the Janssen vaccine, Idaho has been receiving about 1,900 hundred doses of it. Next week, 9,500 doses are expected.

Officials say they expect these numbers to increase weekly as production of the vaccine ramps up, but they don’t know the exact numbers at this point.

“For the two weeks following in our three-week forecast, we don’t see anything yet, but we expect that we will see something by the time we get to our next week’s allocation,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those 18 and up.

As a reminder, all individuals 16 and up will be eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho on April 5th.

