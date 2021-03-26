Live music begins return to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Tonight, the Turf Club and highway 30 are hosting Sam Riggs for the first of two pop up shows.

KMVT spoke with event coordinator Gordy Schroeder about the excitement he and twin falls have shown about the events.

“Well, the response was really crazy. We got a hold of Sam he said, ‘yeah I’ll come in.’ 23 minutes later it was sold out,” said Schroeder. “I called him, ‘dude. It’s sold out.’ He said, ‘let me fly in a little bit earlier and we’ll do one Thursday night.’”

While there is excitement about getting back to normal, Don Olson from Turf Club hasn’t forgotten about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were still taking into consideration, COVID is still around in our world,” says Olson. “We’ve cut our seating to 50% capacity, got some social distancing, we have hand sanitizer set up around the room, masks can be worn into the tables.”

Schroeder’s tells KMVT he is hopeful that these events can start to bring healing to Twin Falls after a difficult year.

“Its super exciting to have music going again,” says Schroeder. “People have wanted music and music heals. So, now we’re bringing it back and doing some pop-up shows and we’re doing some throughout the next few months. So, super exciting.”

