Polynice siblings reflect on time spent together at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chayce and Gabby Polynice were always into sports growing up, but didn’t get started in the sports they play now until later on.

Chayce started playing basketball when he was 18, and Gabby started playing volleyball when she was 16.

After men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert swooped in late to get Chayce to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho; Gabby soon followed to play volleyball. And for two years in Twin Falls, the sophomore siblings have been by each other’s side.

“We basically talk about anything and everything, everything about coaches and playing time and we basically have the same experiences,” CSI volleyball sophomore middle blocker, Gabby Polynice said.

It hasn’t always been smiles and sunshine for the two, but they’ve gotten through things together.

“Last year we were in the same boat, not being able to play a lot, but this year we are playing a lot and getting more exposure, so I think we relate a lot,” Gabby Polynice said. “That just makes us even closer.”

As the volleyball and basketball seasons winds down, the brother and sister are forced to to think about what the future might hold.

“On one side it’s gonna be nice to get away from each other and really branch out and experience college life on our own,” said CSI men’s basketball center, Chayce Polynice. “On the other side, it’s probably going to suck a little bit, because it’s cool to have family where you are.”

The two are hoping to continue their collegiate careers, after finishing up at CSI, in their home state of California.

“I’m proud of both of us, that we came so late into the game but still managed to play at a high level,” Gabby Polynice said.

