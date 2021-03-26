Rexburg man wins $150K off Powerball ticket

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Rexburg man won $150,000 off a Powerball ticket Thursday becoming the fourth Idaho winner in two weeks.

Brent Camphouse matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball from the Saturday draw. His ticket also had the PowerPlay feature, which was 3X that Saturday night, and tripled his non-jackpot winning prize from $50,000 up to $150,000.

“I checked my winning numbers on the Lottery’s website. I sure was happy I had PowerPlay,” Camphouse said.

After finding out they won, Brent’s wife notified her part-time job that she was officially retiring so that she could be home with her husband who is also enjoying retirement.

“I don’t even think my boss believes me,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Lottery also found an Ada County location had sold a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket, but the winner has yet to claim it. The numbers are 4, 9, 17, 27, 38, the Powerball was 18 and the PowerPlay multiplier for the draw was 2X.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.