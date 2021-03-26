Advertisement

Rexburg man wins $150K off Powerball ticket

“I checked my winning numbers on the Lottery’s website. I sure was happy I had PowerPlay,”...
“I checked my winning numbers on the Lottery’s website. I sure was happy I had PowerPlay,” Camphouse said.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Rexburg man won $150,000 off a Powerball ticket Thursday becoming the fourth Idaho winner in two weeks.

Brent Camphouse matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball from the Saturday draw. His ticket also had the PowerPlay feature, which was 3X that Saturday night, and tripled his non-jackpot winning prize from $50,000 up to $150,000.

“I checked my winning numbers on the Lottery’s website. I sure was happy I had PowerPlay,” Camphouse said.

After finding out they won, Brent’s wife notified her part-time job that she was officially retiring so that she could be home with her husband who is also enjoying retirement.

“I don’t even think my boss believes me,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Lottery also found an Ada County location had sold a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket, but the winner has yet to claim it. The numbers are 4, 9, 17, 27, 38, the Powerball was 18 and the PowerPlay multiplier for the draw was 2X.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in...
Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Mike Basquez, of Salt Lake City, told KMVT News recently his thirty-year-old daughter Morgan...
Salt Lake City man relieved drug-addicted daughter arrested in Twin Falls
Plane crash at Joslin Field
Three people safe after small plane crash in Twin Falls
Twin Falls reacts to Biden’s call for stronger gun laws
Twin Falls reacts to Biden’s call for stronger gun laws

Latest News

In this image taken from video provided by Roman Puzhlyakov, debris from a SpaceX rocket lights...
Rocket debris lights up skies over the Pacific Northwest
FILE - In this May 11, 2015, file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at...
Report: Radioactive cleanup at Idaho nuclear site working
Data shows AstraZeneca provides strong COVID-19 protection
AstraZeneca showing strong COVID-19 protection
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD for short, is a deadly disease that affects animals in the...
Highly contagious disease found in dead jackrabbits near Boise Airport