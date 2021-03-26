Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in...
Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl
Mike Basquez, of Salt Lake City, told KMVT News recently his thirty-year-old daughter Morgan...
Salt Lake City man relieved drug-addicted daughter arrested in Twin Falls
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Plane crash at Joslin Field
Three people safe after small plane crash in Twin Falls
Truck crash near Malad Gorge State Park
Family of couple rescued from dangling truck speaks

Latest News

On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in...
Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100