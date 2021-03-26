Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, March 26, 2021

There are going to be some clouds around this morning, but overall, we are going to have mostly sunny skies today as high pressure starts to work its way into our area. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as this area of high pressure is going to be in complete control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over the next couple of days as highs today are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley; highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers on Monday as a cold front passes through our area. Tuesday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area from this cold front. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are also going to be a lot cooler than the temperatures this weekend are going to be as highs on these two days are only going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be very windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are going to be possible at times. On Tuesday, the wind is going to be weaker than it is going to be on Monday, but it is still going to be windy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, MARCH 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: North of I-84: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening; South of I-84: NW 10-25 mph. High: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer and a little breezy. Winds: North to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 45

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. A little breezy, especially before midnight. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: West to SSW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: WSW to SW 5-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW to WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 23

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, MARCH 27):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening in locations north of I-84. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening, in locations south of I-84. Warmer. Winds: North of I-84: SW to WNW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: WSW to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Winds: SE to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 50

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: North of I-84: West to SE 5-10 mph; South of I-84: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: WNW to NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 29

SUNDAY, MARCH 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot warmer. High: 70 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 56 Low: 29

MONDAY, MARCH 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Very windy and significantly cooler. High: 47 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Windy and A LOT cooler. High: 39 Low: 18

TUESDAY, MARCH 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 49 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 41 Low: 20

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A lot warmer. High: 59 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. High: 49 Low: 26

THURSDAY, APRIL 1 (APRIL FOOLS’ DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A lot warmer. High: 69

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny Skies. Warmer. High: 56

