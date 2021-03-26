Advertisement

The Hunger Coalition moves into new Bloom Community Food Center

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on the Hunger Coalition’s new 13,000 square foot building is now complete, and staff has begun moving in.

“This is a new happy, healthy approach to food security,” said Kristin McMahon, the communications and development supervisor for the Hunger Coalition.

The facility is complete with 2 greenhouses, a meeting room and a community kitchen to continue their curbside food boxes. With food insecurity on the rise due to the pandemic, the organization says the new facility will help them more effectively feed around 350 families, or 1,000 people per week with food insecurity.

It’s been over a year now since the first detected case in Blaine County and we are still serving over twice as many people as before,” said McMahon.

Building this facility has been a goal for 5 years, and the staff is excited for what this will mean for the community. The new center will work to address the root causes of hunger.

“It’s people that are most affected by hunger that know what they need, that know how to lead on these issues, so we are just providing the space to be able to grow your own food, to take action against hunger, to cook yourself, your friends, your neighbors, really come together and dream up solutions to these pressing problems,” said McMahon.

Currently they are only offering food boxes through curbside pickup but will open to the public once it is safe to do so.

“Just going to be such a happy place, and it’s built for the working community, the working community has been priced out of so many beautiful spaces in the valley, so this is really of the people, by the people, for the people,” said McMahon.

For more information on the Hunger Coalition visit their website.

They are also available by phone at 208-788-0121.

They would also like to thank everyone who has helped them make this dream a reality.

