Twin Falls BLM debut’s new equipment to help land treatment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the winter has turned into spring, the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management is starting to put their efforts toward reseeding and treating their lands.

“This year, we’re aiming for about 91,000 acres to treat,” said Katie Asselin, with the Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management.

She said the Twin Falls district treats a very high percentage of land compared to other districts in Idaho.

One area of interest this year, the public lands damaged by the badger fire last summer.

The BLM recently planted 15,000 seedlings around BLM land impacted by the Badger fire.

We captured some live action during yesterday's Wyoming sagebrush seedling planting on a portion of BLM managed public land burned by the Badger fire near Twin Falls in 2020. Early springtime and fire rehabilitation work go hand in hand! 🌱⛏ #BLMTFDFire Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Idaho on Thursday, March 18, 2021

“If we don’t actually treat these areas, then it’s more possible for the invasive grasses, like the cheat grass and the noxious weeds to actually inundate and infest an area and that really inhibits the natural vegetation and the landscape from regenerating,” Asselin said.

The organization will continue to monitor and treat the area for at least the next three years. To enhance these treatments, there have been some technological advancements.

#DidYouKnow At the Twin Falls District BLM our emergency, stabilization and rehabilitation and fuels crews treat nearly... Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Idaho on Friday, March 26, 2021

In coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the district created a drill with a shallower furrow for sensitive areas, like Slickspot Peppergrass.

“Typical drills are about 3 inches deep into the soil and this one is probably about an inch deep,” Asselin said

Also, the district’s own Justin Miller created a device to enhance seed flow.

Just in case you wanted to see some live action of the newly designed seeder distributing those light and fluffy and oh so important to healthy rangelands native seeds...😀🌱 #TFDFire Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Idaho on Friday, March 26, 2021

“The forbs seeds tend to be kind of light and fluffy and have a tendency to get clogged up in the seeders, and this one that he created, actually, it doesn’t get clogged up as much.”

The district said they aim to have two complete three-drill setups for seeding by next fall. This would allow the district to seed 100 to 250 acres a day.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.