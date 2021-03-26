Advertisement

Whiting, Wood named state basketball players of the year

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:40 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South central Idaho boasted two athletes who garnered girls state basketball player of the year honors for their respective classifications.

Coaches voted upon these awards, while the Idaho Statesman hosted the site.

First, we have Amari Whiting of Burley High School. The sophomore is the 4A girls basketball player of the year.

Already amassing 1,210 points for her basketball career, Whiting is on pace to set the school career scoring record.

She averaged 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game.

She earned the Great Basin Conference Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors, after leading Burley to the district championship and taking home a third place trophy at the 4A state championships.

Also, at state, she elevated her game, dropping a tournament record 37 points against Middleton. She scored 82 points, averaging 27.3 points per game, also a 4A record.

The other athlete earning the top honor is Kylie Wood of Carey High School, who was named 1A DII player of the year for the second year in a row.

The Saint Catherine’s commit averaged 27.5 points per game.

Wood finished her school career as Carey’s all-time scoring leader with 1,435 points. She also had a 40-point game as a senior.

At state Wood tied three records. The Carey senior finished with 86 points, tying the tournament record set by Bella Murekatete of Genesis Prep in 2018. Because both of these ladies played three games apiece, Wood also tied her record of 28.7 points per game.

She was 30/43 from the free-throw line, tying the amount of made free throws in game, a record she now shares with Lillian Rhea of Lakeside from 2016.

SECOND TEAM HONOREES

(3A) Ella Fischer: Filer, 5-8 senior forward - 14.1 ppg, 9.7 reb, 3.7 stl

(3A) Lexi Monson: Filer, 5-9 junior point guard - 14.6 ppg, 3.2 ast, 3.1 stl

(1A D-I) Kynlee Thornton: Lighthouse Christian, 5-10 senior forward - 19.7 ppg, 12.4 reb, 6.3 blk

(1A D-II) Ashly Botz: Camas County, 5-6 junior point guard - 12.8 ppg, 6.2 reb, 3.4 ast

