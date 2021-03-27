CSI’s Callender gets to take the floor one last time as a Golden Eagle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jalen Callender, a sophomore, suffered a season-ending knee injury right before the 2021 season started.

All season she’s been with the team as she works on her recovery. Even though still injured and not able to walk without crutches, on March 20th against Colorado Northwestern, she dressed out.

With a big CSI lead late, coaches put Callender in the game. As the clock ran out, Callender had the ball in her hands.

“It felt really good just to even step on the floor for a little bit,” Callender said. “I haven’t put the jersey on since our last scrimmage, so it’s been a long time and it just felt really good to go out there and be able to really be a part of that night with the other sophomores.”

“It was amazing, I think we were all so happy for Jalen that she finally got out on the court,” sophomore guard Karmelah Dean said. “It’s so unfortunate what happened to her, I don’t know, we’re just so grateful as a team to be together and have stayed together for two years.”

Callender says she should be walking again soon.

