National Weather Service warns of debris flows after last year’s fires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Weather Service is warning Twin Falls county residents about long lasting effects of the recent wildfires.

Now that spring is here, more people will be out fishing, hiking and enjoying the beauty of the Magic valley.

But officials urge those outdoors this spring to be aware of the lasting risks posed by last year’s wildfires.

KMVT spoke with Tim Axford from the National Weather Service about the risk of debris flows, a collection of mud, rocks and trees picked up by flash floods.

“We could see, say, a quarter inch of rain in fifteen minutes. It’s a very quick rain that won’t be able to be accepted and so that could all get channeled down into the main drainages,” says Axford. “Where people are likely recreate, but there are some houses as well.”

Axford warns those living or playing in areas near recent burns to be very aware of rain forecasts at all times.

He also advises people to look at multiple weather databases before headed to high-risk areas. He warns high-risk areas are waterways near severe burns.

