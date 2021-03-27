New COVID-19 vaccine website offers efficient way to schedule appointments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More and more people are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But there are still some issues with distribution in Idaho.

“Some of them are having unfilled appointments and they’re having some issues with having more vaccine available than they have people coming in,” says Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch.

The state urges you to use their online signup tool, some people have contacted KMVT with questions that aren’t easily being answered on that site.

What vaccines are available, when exactly are appointments and where will the appointment be are common concerns.

Seyd Ahmad of Odessa, Texas, decided to address these concerns with his free time, when the pandemic forced his other projects into a standstill.

“It just kept forcing me to ask myself how can I help? And then the idea came in and I put it to work,” says Ahmad. “I have worked on it for about three months and I’m going to keep working on it and make it the best that I can.”

Ahmad created Vaccine Now, a website that finds vaccines in your area, even right here in Idaho.

Not only can you find appointment times and locations, but there is also an option to select a specific vaccine that better suits your needs.

Ahmad hopes this can help us all get past this pandemic.

“We are all tired of this pandemic,” says Ahmad. “I want it to go away, as much as you do.”

