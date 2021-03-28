UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday April 1: The Idaho Department of Correction is still looking for two Twin Falls Community Re-entry center residents who have walked away from their jobs.

The Idaho Department of Correction tells KMVT on Thursday that investigators are working on several leads.

The Twin Falls Community Re-entry Center helps people transition from jail to the community again, by helping them get a job or take classes in the community.

People with information about these men should call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS (2677)

Sunday Mar 28: The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking two Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the community.

According to police, Leonel Galvan Velgara was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. His criminal record includes a felony conviction in Cassia County for possession of a controlled substance. He is Hispanic, 41 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He is from the Burley area.

He has been eligible for parole since Sept. 28, 2020. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Sept. 26, 2022.

Lonnie Scott Finley was last seen about 9:30 p.m., Saturday. His criminal record includes felony convictions in Ada County, Canyon County, Gem County and Elmore County for grand theft, grand theft by possession, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury/death, eluding a police officer, drawing checks without funds and possession of a controlled substance. He is white, 44 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 220 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.

He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 2, 2021. His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on Oct. 15, 2024.

Police ask those who have information about the whereabouts of either man to call 9-1-1.

