Eilers, Matthew A.

MERIDIAN—In loving memory of Matthew Eilers who went to be with cherished family members who passed before him on the evening of March 26, 2021 after a fatal car accident.

Matthew was born on April 28, 1982 to Katherine and Wayne Eilers in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho where he graduated from Magic Valley High School in 2000. He later graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with an associate’s of music. Matthew was the proud father of Preston Eilers and Donovan Eilers. Everyone knew how much he loved them through his endless stories to family and friends. Matthew was not only a talented musician and hard working man but he was also a father, a boyfriend, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew and a best friend. He had a huge heart and loved helping others whenever, wherever he could. He was a Jack of all Trades, working in the hospitality, banking, groundskeeping, golfing and construction industries. He was an animal lover, avid fisherman, and loved to golf.Matthew had a way of brightening a room with his laugh or even just a smile. He had an unparalleled sense of humor and always brought laughter wherever he was. Many found it impossible to know him and not love him. His absence is felt by an innumerable amount of people as the world became a little dimmer with his passing. Those of us left behind will always remember and cherish the memory of him.