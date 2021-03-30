Advertisement

Eilers, Matthew A.

March 26, 2021, age 38
Matthew A. Eilers, 38, of Meridian, Idaho, died Friday March 26, 2021 in an automobile...
Matthew A. Eilers, 38, of Meridian, Idaho, died Friday March 26, 2021 in an automobile accident in Elmore County, Idaho.(Serenity Funeral Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN—In loving memory of Matthew Eilers who went to be with cherished family members who passed before him on the evening of March 26, 2021 after a fatal car accident.

Matthew was born on April 28, 1982 to Katherine and Wayne Eilers in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho where he graduated from Magic Valley High School in 2000. He later graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with an associate’s of music.  Matthew was the proud father of Preston Eilers and Donovan Eilers. Everyone knew how much he loved them through his endless stories to family and friends.  Matthew was not only a talented musician and hard working man but he was also a father, a boyfriend, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew and a best friend. He had a huge heart and loved helping others whenever, wherever he could.  He was a Jack of all Trades, working in the hospitality, banking, groundskeeping, golfing and construction industries.  He was an animal lover, avid fisherman, and loved to golf.Matthew had a way of brightening a room with his laugh or even just a smile. He had an unparalleled sense of humor and always brought laughter wherever he was.  Many found it impossible to know him and not love him.  His absence is felt by an innumerable amount of people as the world became a little dimmer with his passing. Those of us left behind will always remember and cherish the memory of him.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead
Twin Falls Fire Department Engine
One dead in Twin Falls structure fire

Latest News

Phyllis Ellen Searle Heward, a 97-year old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, April 18,...
Searle Heward, Phyllis Ellen
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Snake River ranked as America’s most endangered
Bellevue City Memorial Park will be seeing a few upgrades soon.
Bellevue Memorial Park poised for an upgrade
The Elks Lodge in Rupert hosted a delayed Veteran's Day brunch
Rupert Elks Lodge honors veterans with delayed Veteran’s Day brunch
Jeanette May Lloyd, 82, of Elba, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by...
Lloyd, Jeanette May