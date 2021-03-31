Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in many areas of Idaho

Republican Gov. Brad Little last week opened eligibility to those 16 and older starting April 6.
Republican Gov. Brad Little last week opened eligibility to those 16 and older starting April 6.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:50 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More areas of Idaho are opening even earlier to additional categories of people wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last week opened eligibility to those 16 and older starting April 6. But four of the state’s seven health districts say that category is open as of Wednesday.

Central District Health officials in heavily-populated southwestern Idaho say health care providers had open appointments and vaccines available. That category is also open in the Southeastern Idaho Public Health as well as two health districts in northern Idaho.

About 280,000 residents are fully vaccinated, and another 160,000 have received the first shot of vaccines requiring two-shots.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir

Latest News

J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
A nutritionist talks about the benefits of a plant-based diet
Benefits of a plant-based diet
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests
Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days...
Pfizer vaccine effective 6 months later, companies say