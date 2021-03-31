Fish and Game stock local waters with trout

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is busy stocking different rivers and lakes with trout so people can head out and enjoy the day fishing.

IFG stock the waters every year, and April is one of their busiest months for trout stocking. They estimate more than 63,000 trout will be stocked throughout the Magic Valley.

One regional fisheries biologist says trout stocking is one way they can ensure there are enough opportunities for those who enjoy fishing.

“There is a lot of opportunity for fishing that is based around stocking and if it wasn’t for stocking in places such as urban ponds, or places that lack natural recruitment such as salmon falls,” said Regional Fisheries Biologist Joe Thiessen. “There wouldn’t be must opportunity there, they are very dependent on stocking so it provides a lot of great opportunity for anglers.”

On April 1., Idaho Fish and Game will be holding a virtual open house to discuss any updates to the region’s fisheries season.

It is at 12 p.m on April 1. over Zoom and anyone is welcome to attend. The link is here.

