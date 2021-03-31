Advertisement

Fish and Game stock local waters with trout

They estimate more than 63,000 trout will be stocked throughout the Magic Valley.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is busy stocking different rivers and lakes with trout so people can head out and enjoy the day fishing.

IFG stock the waters every year, and April is one of their busiest months for trout stocking. They estimate more than 63,000 trout will be stocked throughout the Magic Valley.

One regional fisheries biologist says trout stocking is one way they can ensure there are enough opportunities for those who enjoy fishing.

“There is a lot of opportunity for fishing that is based around stocking and if it wasn’t for stocking in places such as urban ponds, or places that lack natural recruitment such as salmon falls,” said Regional Fisheries Biologist Joe Thiessen. “There wouldn’t be must opportunity there, they are very dependent on stocking so it provides a lot of great opportunity for anglers.”

On April 1., Idaho Fish and Game will be holding a virtual open house to discuss any updates to the region’s fisheries season.

It is at 12 p.m on April 1. over Zoom and anyone is welcome to attend. The link is here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir

Latest News

Expert Morgan Ballis details what you should do if you're in a potential active shooting...
What to do in an active shooter situation
The students in the class say it has changed the perspective of everyone at Minico High School.
Minico High School ‘Hope Squad’ works to prevent suicide
The Hope Squad works to help prevent suicide at Minico High School.
Minico High School ‘Hope Squad’ works to prevent suicide
Fredback said the attorney's office found Murphy’s actions in October amounted to premeditated...
Prosecutors: Idaho officer murder-suicide was premeditated
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir