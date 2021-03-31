Idaho extends health exchange enrollment period to April 30

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Department of Insurance extends the health insurance exchange enrollment period one more month.

According to a bulletin released Tuesday by the department, Idaho’s health insurance exchange Your Health Idaho enrollment period has been extended from the original deadline of March 31 to April 30.

The enrollment period started March 1. The enrollment period was extended because of the expanded Advanced Premium Tax Credits that come available Thursday, following the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11.

DOI extends Special Open Enrollment Period to April 30th LINK: https://doi.idaho.gov/DisplayPDF?ID=8807 #IdahoInsurance #insuranceinidaho #IdahoHealthcare Posted by Idaho Department of Insurance on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

“Individuals and families may be newly eligible for APTC if earning over 400% of the federal poverty level or may be eligible for greater APTC if earning less than 400% of the federal poverty level.”

The department extended the deadline to allow Idahoans more access to “affordable and appropriate healthcare.”

The extension also allows already enrolled individuals an opportunity to change plans with their same carrier.

