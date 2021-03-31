Advertisement

Rexburg store sells another winning Lottery ticket in two weeks

The Maverik off Highway 20 most recently sold a $300,000 winning ticket to William Bradshaw of...
The Maverik off Highway 20 most recently sold a $300,000 winning ticket to William Bradshaw of St. Anthony.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:29 PM MDT
REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —For the second time in two weeks, the Maverik in Rexburg sold a six-figure winning Lottery ticket.

The Maverik off Highway 20 most recently sold a $300,000 winning ticket to William Bradshaw of St. Anthony. Bradshaw claimed the money off a Money Blitz Scratch ticket.

“I had just gotten off work and I bought the ticket on my way home. I scratched it in my truck, saw the money bag, saw the $300,000 prize, and couldn’t believe it. I locked the doors of my truck, signed the ticket, and took a picture of it in case my dog ate it,” Bradshaw said. “I found the needle in the haystack! I must have sat there for an hour.”

Bradshaw plans to pay off his debt and buy a truck, then invest the remainder of his winnings.

Last week, a man claimed a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket from the exact same Maverik store in Rexburg as Bradshaw.

In addition to these two wins, since December 15, Madison County retailers have recorded as many $50,000 winners as Boise. The other wins have come from the Walmart Fuel Center in Rexburg ($50,000), Great Scott’s in Rexburg ($77,000), and Brad’s Exxon in Sugar City ($100,000).

