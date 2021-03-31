Savage K’s 10 in Twin Falls’ win; local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls took an early 3-0 lead and never looked back in the 8-2 win over Wood River in Great Basin Conference play.

Junior pitcher Otho Savage went five innings, striking out 10, allowing zero runs and one walk. Luke Moon pitched final two frames.

Offensively, Luke Moon was 2-4 with one RBI, Tyler Horner was 1-3 with a a double and three RBI, while Luke Spitznagel had a 3-4 day, tallying two doubles. At the plate, Savage went 1-4 with two RBI. Overall 9-4, GBC 3-0.

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 8, Canyon Ridge 2: The Spartans’ Traver Miller pitched a complete game, striking out seven. Dawson Osterhout had three hits and just as many RBI’s.

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 17, Wood River 0: Sophomore Kindal Holcomb got the win facing 11 batters throwing 30 pitches in the game and surrendering two hits and one walk. Her team played a clean game in the field, surrendering no errors on the day. Offensively, Brinley Iverson was 3-3 with a homerun and a double, boasting 3 RBI, Sydney Jund went 2-3, with a homerun and four RBI, Sydney McMurdie was 2-3 with 2 RBI, Hannah Holcomb 2-2 a double 1 RBI, Brinley Solosabal 1-1 2 RBI, and Kirsten Cummins 2-2 2 Rbi. The win brings the Bruins GBC record to 3-0 and they are 7-5 overall.

Minico 5, Canyon Ridge 2: Mckinlie Wickel struck out 16 for the Spartans. The Riverhawks’ Bailey Sligar took the loss, striking out nine.

Gooding 10, Burley 2: Maelyn Durham pitched a complete game, striking out eight for the Senators. Jamie Carter had three hits and five RBI’s.

Gooding 11, Burley 3: Alx Roe went five innings, striking out eight in a complete game effort. Reece Fleming tallied three hits for three RBI’s. M. Durham added two hits.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.