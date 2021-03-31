Artists Against Hunger fundraiser gives more than $3K to Twin Falls college, schools’ food pantries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bowls and Mugs made by students at the College of Southern Idaho, Canyon Ridge, and Twin Falls High Schools, as well as some members of the community, were sold throughout the month of February at the Magic Valley Arts Council.

The fundraiser allowed the council to give $1,021.50 to each school. Those funds go toward the schools’ food pantries.

“This year we get this money and I’m just like ‘Woah, what are we going to do with it,’” said Twin Falls High School guidance counselor Griselda Escobedo.

The Twin Falls School District says more than 60% of students have free or reduced meals.

The Magic Valley Arts Council wants to thank everyone who contributed to the success of Artists Against Hunger! Your... Posted by Magic Valley Arts Council on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Escobedo says the pandemic has likely increased food insecurity. Still, pantries are in need of non-food items.

“The first thought that came to my mind … was nonperishable things that food stamps doesn’t provide, like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, sanitary napkins, those are big,” Escobedo said.

Twin Falls High School Ceramics Teacher Camille Johnson is extremely proud of her students’ efforts to put together the bowls and mugs for the project.

“Anytime we can do anything like this, the students, they step up, they really do, they never disappoint,” Johnson said.

Next year, the Magic Valley Arts Council hopes to continue the partnership with the schools to benefit the community.

“It really did show how you can create one thing and it contributes to the greater good, which really speaks to our humanity and how our little bits of effort can really create such a ripple effect,” said Magic Valley Arts Council Executive Director Melissa Crane.

