Advertisement

South Central Health opens vaccine to anyone 16 and older in the region, effective immediately

If they are a resident of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, or Twin...
If they are a resident of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, or Twin Falls Counties; no medical condition is required.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:33 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —South Central Public Health District opens vaccine appointments to anyone who is 16-years and older and wants to receive the vaccine. If they are a resident of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, or Twin Falls Counties; no medical condition is required.

The move, which is effective immediately, comes the same week the COVID-19 vaccine was opened statewide to those 16 years and older with a medical condition.

Recent conversations with vaccine providers to assess vaccine supply and appointment demand indicate adequate vaccine doses and appointment availability among providers, particularly major healthcare systems.

As a reminder, those who are 16 and 17-years old and wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may only receive the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only one currently authorized for these ages. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are authorized for use in those 18-years and older.

Sign up for the state vaccine registry.

Some local providers are not pulling names from the state registry. If you would like to sign up with a specific provider, you can find a list and contact information.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at the Twin Falls sugar factory
UPDATE: Fire at Amalgamated Sugar Factory caused by spontaneous combustion
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents who have walked away from their jobs in the...
UPDATE: Idaho Department of Correction still looking for Twin Falls Community Reentry Center residents
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Longtime friend of ex-Idaho nurse released in 2018 murder case shows support
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir

Latest News

J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
A nutritionist talks about the benefits of a plant-based diet
Benefits of a plant-based diet
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests
Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days...
Pfizer vaccine effective 6 months later, companies say