South Central Health opens vaccine to anyone 16 and older in the region, effective immediately

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —South Central Public Health District opens vaccine appointments to anyone who is 16-years and older and wants to receive the vaccine. If they are a resident of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, or Twin Falls Counties; no medical condition is required.

The move, which is effective immediately, comes the same week the COVID-19 vaccine was opened statewide to those 16 years and older with a medical condition.

Recent conversations with vaccine providers to assess vaccine supply and appointment demand indicate adequate vaccine doses and appointment availability among providers, particularly major healthcare systems.

As a reminder, those who are 16 and 17-years old and wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may only receive the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only one currently authorized for these ages. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are authorized for use in those 18-years and older.

Sign up for the state vaccine registry.

Some local providers are not pulling names from the state registry. If you would like to sign up with a specific provider, you can find a list and contact information.

