Van crashes into Twin Falls school bus, everyone OK

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —No one was injured in a crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the early morning crash at 25 hundred North and 1000 East.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says they would like to remind everyone of the importance of stopping and yielding to the right of way from a stop sign.

KMVT talked with the owner of magic electric plumbing heating and air. They say they are taking the situation very seriously and are grateful nobody was hurt. They say they are taking the proper steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

