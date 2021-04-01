Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 2 Florida children found safe

Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County,...
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:40 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued for two missing Florida children has been canceled, the Department of Justice’s Amber Alert Twitter account said Thursday afternoon.

Investigation led to the safe recovery of Lucy and Jaxon Evans at a motel in Suwannee County, Florida, the Columbia County, Fla., sheriff said.

The alert was issued on Wednesday evening after the children were abducted by their biological parents, David Evans and Sydni Jones, who had lost custody of the children.

The parents were arrested without incident, police said.

