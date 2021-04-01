Advertisement

Benefits of a plant-based diet

A nutritionist talks about the benefits of a plant-based diet
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather warms up and we get closer to summer many people are working on getting in better shape with exercise and diet.

Plant-based diets are very popular right now and there are many benefits to moving away from a primarily meat-based diet. A plant-based diet can be energizing, help with mental balance, and a good way to shed extra pounds.

Beyond weight loss plants offer great health benefits. Dr. Vikki Petersen, a nutritionist KMVT spoke with, said the nutrients and antioxidants that come from plants are naturally anti-inflammatory.

“The diseases killing Americans are diseases, degenerative diseases, of inflammation. So, if you’re really following a plant-based diet, and doing it well, you are just flooding your system with anti-inflammatory nutrition, which is very very key.”

She added with a properly nutritious diet your cravings, such as cravings for sugar go down, and improves fatigue which usually leads people to sugary drinks or soda.

