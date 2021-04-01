Boise State football players enjoy Pro Day

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Boise State football players participated in the team’s Pro Day, Avery Williams, John Bates and Evan Tyler. They all participated in measurements and testing, including vertical leap and bench press in the football weight room of the Bleymaier Football Center. Then, they moved on to on-field testing at the Caven-Williams Sports Complex.

Avery Williams

Height: 5-8 3/8 Weight: 187

Bench: 19 Vert: 33.5 Broad: 10 feet, 1 inch

40: 4.41 L Drill: 6.88 Pro Agility: 4.02

“I’ve played corner, I’ve played safety, I’ve played nickel and then when you see me on the special teams side, not only am I a returner, but I block punts, kicks, made big plays on kickoff, but it all translates,” Williams said. “My elusiveness and agility on the return team able to show that I can be in the backfield as a running back.”

John Bates

Height: 6-5 3/8 Weight: 250

Bench: 19 Vertical: 31.5 Broad Jump: 10 feet

40: 4.80 L Drill: 6.85 Pro Agility: 4.36

“I think just the ability to be physical and do whatever it is the team needs to be done,” Bates said. “I take tremendous pride being a physical player, I think that will help me at the next level, especially against much bigger and better competition.”

Evan Tyler

Height: 6-1 3/4 Weight: 199

Bench: 13 Vert: 33 Broad: 9 feet, 9 inches

40: 4.55 L Drill: 7.12 Pro Agility: 4.24

“Regardless of my injury history, then can see that man, this kid can still move after everything he has been through, like ‘why not take a shot on him and see what we can do’,” Tyler exclaimed. “As long as I get my foot in the door at some building at any of the 32 teams, I’m blessed and that’s an accomplishment for me, so.”

