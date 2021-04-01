Advertisement

Boise woman dies after being ejected in crash on I-84

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Boise woman died Thursday after being ejected from a car in a roll-over crash on Interstate 84.

Idaho State Police said 56-year-old Debra Ploss was the passenger in a Nissan Versa heading westbound on the interstate in Cassia County.

Just after 4 p.m. the driver went off the left shoulder and overcorrected near the Cotterell Rest Area. The Versa rolled and Ploss was ejected from the car. She died in the crash.

Another 55-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital as well. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and Ploss were not wearing seatbelts, according to ISP. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

